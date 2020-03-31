Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [NYSE: MGY] shares went higher by 2.31% from its previous closing of 3.90, now trading at the price of $3.99, also adding 0.09 points. Is MGY stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.79 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of MGY shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 106.60M float and a 1.30% run over in the last seven days. MGY share price has been hovering between 14.13 and 3.23 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [NYSE:MGY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MGY an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.98, with the high estimate being $19.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $7.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.90.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY] sitting at 13.60% and its Gross Margin at 86.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.36.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.67 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.58. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.92. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.79, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.24 and P/E Ratio of 19.52. These metrics all suggest that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY] has 279.56M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.09B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.23 to 14.13. At its current price, it has moved down by -71.76% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.53% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.89. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.