Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $0.62 after MTNB shares went down by -12.16% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [NYSE:MTNB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MTNB an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.62, with the high estimate being $5.00, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $3.13. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.70.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/19/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB]

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.51.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -6.27. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1,267.24. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 12.74.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB] has 213.47M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 149.45M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.53 to 2.49. At its current price, it has moved down by -75.30% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 16.04% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.80, which indicates that it is 10.71% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.69. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.