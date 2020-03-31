Mattel Inc. [NASDAQ: MAT] stock went up by 3.64% or 0.32 points up from its previous closing price of 8.78. The stock reached $9.10 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, MAT share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 25.86% in the period of the last 7 days.

MAT had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $9.15, at one point touching $8.66. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -38.64%. The 52-week high currently stands at 14.83 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -30.00% after the recent low of 6.53.

Mattel Inc. [NASDAQ:MAT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Mattel Inc. [MAT], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MAT an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $9.10, with the high estimate being $20.00, the low estimate being $10.00 and the median estimate amounting to $14.38. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.78.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Mattel Inc. [MAT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Mattel Inc. [MAT] sitting at 0.90% and its Gross Margin at 44.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -4.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.23, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -6.00. Its Return on Equity is -45.30%, and its Return on Assets is -4.10%. These metrics suggest that this Mattel Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Mattel Inc. [MAT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 634.07. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 86.38, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 59.93. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 634.07, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 86.38.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.35 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 8.76. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.47, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.43. Mattel Inc. [MAT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 9.56, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 25.92.

Mattel Inc. [MAT] has 357.94M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.26B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.53 to 14.83. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.64% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 39.36% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.76, which indicates that it is 10.74% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.01. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Mattel Inc. [MAT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Mattel Inc. [MAT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.