Mid-Con Energy Partners LP [NASDAQ: MCEP] shares went higher by 35.03% from its previous closing of 0.13, now trading at the price of $0.18, also adding 0.05 points. Is MCEP stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.85 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of MCEP shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 25.04M float and a 60.66% run over in the last seven days. MCEP share price has been hovering between 0.88 and 0.06 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP [NASDAQ:MCEP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Mid-Con Energy Partners LP [MCEP], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MCEP an Sell rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.18, with the high estimate being $1.07, the low estimate being $1.07 and the median estimate amounting to $1.07. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.13.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Mid-Con Energy Partners LP [MCEP] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP [MCEP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Mid-Con Energy Partners LP [MCEP] sitting at 8.10% and its Gross Margin at 32.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -9.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.97.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.88 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.83. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.05. Mid-Con Energy Partners LP [MCEP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.15, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.72.

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP [MCEP] has 34.65M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.57M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.06 to 0.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -79.66% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 212.46% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.80, which indicates that it is 69.02% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.04. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Mid-Con Energy Partners LP [MCEP] a Reliable Buy?

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP [MCEP] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.