Navient Corporation [NAVI] took an upward turn with a change of 1.49%, trading at the price of $8.15 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.99 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Navient Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 2.68M shares for that time period. NAVI monthly volatility recorded 16.29%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 16.17%. PS value for NAVI stocks is 0.95 with PB recorded at 0.53.

Navient Corporation [NASDAQ:NAVI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Navient Corporation [NAVI] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NAVI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $8.15, with the high estimate being $19.00, the low estimate being $11.00 and the median estimate amounting to $16.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.03.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/15/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Navient Corporation [NAVI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Navient Corporation [NAVI] sitting at 45.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 35.70. These measurements indicate that Navient Corporation [NAVI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.74, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.69. Its Return on Equity is 18.00%, and its Return on Assets is 0.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates NAVI financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Navient Corporation [NAVI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 2,703.78. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 96.43, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 95.04. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2,449.49, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 87.36.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 116.83 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 20.22. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 16.06, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.01. Navient Corporation [NAVI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.88, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.13 and P/E Ratio of 3.17. These metrics all suggest that Navient Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Navient Corporation [NAVI] has 194.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.58B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.07 to 15.67. At its current price, it has moved down by -47.99% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 100.25% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.19, which indicates that it is 16.17% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.28. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Navient Corporation [NAVI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Navient Corporation [NAVI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.