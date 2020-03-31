New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NASDAQ: NYMT] dipped by -1.56% on the last trading session, reaching $1.58 price per share at the time. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. represents 357.70M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 572.32M with the latest information.

The New York Mortgage Trust Inc. traded at the price of $1.58 with 4.57 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of NYMT shares recorded 11.96M.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NASDAQ:NYMT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NYMT an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.58, with the high estimate being $7.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $6.38. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.60.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT] is sitting at 3.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT] sitting at 21.90% and its Gross Margin at 28.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 18.40. These measurements indicate that New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 89.90.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 131.21 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 28.47. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 30.79. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.07, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 43.06 and P/E Ratio of 2.49. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT] has 357.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 572.32M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.98 to 6.47. At its current price, it has moved down by -75.66% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 60.37% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.60, which indicates that it is 30.10% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.77. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.