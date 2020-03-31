NortonLifeLock Inc. [NASDAQ: NLOK] shares went higher by 0.52% from its previous closing of 19.10, now trading at the price of $19.20, also adding 0.1 points. Is NLOK stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.47 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of NLOK shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 580.66M float and a 15.20% run over in the last seven days. NLOK share price has been hovering between 21.09 and 10.11 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NASDAQ:NLOK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NLOK an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $19.23, with the high estimate being $23.00, the low estimate being $14.00 and the median estimate amounting to $19.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.10.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] is sitting at 3.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.33.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] sitting at operating_margin and its Gross Margin at gross_margin.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.17, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.16. Its Return on Equity is 57.30%, and its Return on Assets is 22.30%. These metrics all suggest that NortonLifeLock Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 77.59. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.69, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.93. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 69.03, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 38.87.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.02 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.59. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.73, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.25. NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.52, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.16 and P/E Ratio of 3.37. These metrics all suggest that NortonLifeLock Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] has 594.04M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 11.35B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.11 to 21.09. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.98% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 89.90% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.88, which indicates that it is 7.73% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.50. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.