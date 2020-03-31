NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] saw a change by -18.16% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $0.58. The company is holding 31.97M shares with keeping 16.25M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 153.28% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -85.64% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -62.58%, trading +146.33% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 31.97M shares valued at 1.39 million were bought and sold.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NYSE:NBY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give NBY an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.58, with the high estimate being $1.50, the low estimate being $1.50 and the median estimate amounting to $1.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.71.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 81.40%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.06.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.01. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.79. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 18.38.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] has 31.97M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 22.66M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.23 to 4.04. At its current price, it has moved down by -85.64% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 153.28% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.54, which indicates that it is 22.15% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.63. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.