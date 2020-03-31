Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ: NVAX] shares went lower by -2.10% from its previous closing of 14.30, now trading at the price of $14.00, also subtracting -0.3 points. Is NVAX stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.14 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of NVAX shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 50.31M float and a 32.90% run over in the last seven days. NVAX share price has been hovering between 17.71 and 3.54 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ:NVAX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Novavax Inc. [NVAX] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NVAX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $14.01, with the high estimate being $24.00, the low estimate being $19.00 and the median estimate amounting to $23.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.30.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Novavax Inc. [NVAX] is sitting at 4.71. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Novavax Inc. [NVAX]

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 191.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -6.33. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 41.98.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX] has 50.31M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 719.43M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.54 to 17.71. At its current price, it has moved down by -20.95% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 295.48% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.59, which indicates that it is 14.01% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.09. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Novavax Inc. [NVAX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Novavax Inc. [NVAX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.