NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Utilities sector company has a current value of $28.45 after NRG shares went down by -3.72% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Utilities stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

NRG Energy Inc. [NYSE:NRG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding NRG Energy Inc. [NRG], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NRG an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $28.45, with the high estimate being $55.00, the low estimate being $41.00 and the median estimate amounting to $47.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $29.55.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] sitting at 11.50% and its Gross Margin at 25.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 45.20. These measurements indicate that NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 51.45.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.25 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.59. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.23. NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.97, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.43 and P/E Ratio of 1.75. These metrics all suggest that NRG Energy Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] has 250.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.11B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.54 to 43.01. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.86% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 45.60% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.92, which indicates that it is 11.34% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.63. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of NRG Energy Inc. [NRG], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.