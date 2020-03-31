Nucor Corporation [NYSE: NUE] opened at $32.80 and closed at $33.36 a share within trading session on 03/30/20. That means that the stock gained by 4.68% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $34.92.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Nucor Corporation [NYSE: NUE] had 5.09 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.75M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 8.71%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 8.22%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 27.52 during that period and NUE managed to take a rebound to 61.17 in the last 52 weeks.

Nucor Corporation [NYSE:NUE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Nucor Corporation [NUE], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NUE an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $34.92, with the high estimate being $57.00, the low estimate being $30.00 and the median estimate amounting to $45.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $33.36.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Nucor Corporation [NUE] is sitting at 3.71. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.88.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Nucor Corporation [NUE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Nucor Corporation [NUE] sitting at 8.40% and its Gross Margin at 12.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.87. Its Return on Equity is 12.30%, and its Return on Assets is 6.90%. These metrics all suggest that Nucor Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Nucor Corporation [NUE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 42.32. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 29.73, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.40. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 41.43, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 29.11.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.65 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.67, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.22. Nucor Corporation [NUE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.64, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.12 and P/E Ratio of 8.45. These metrics all suggest that Nucor Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Nucor Corporation [NUE] has 302.63M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 10.57B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.52 to 61.17. At its current price, it has moved down by -42.91% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.87% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.63, which indicates that it is 8.71% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.73. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Nucor Corporation [NUE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Nucor Corporation [NUE], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.