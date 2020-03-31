The share price of Ocwen Financial Corporation [NYSE: OCN] inclined by $0.53, presently trading at $0.48. The company’s shares saw 19.95% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.40 recorded on 03/30/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as OCN fall by -8.68% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 0.8496 compared to -0.0934 of all time high it touched on 03/26/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -57.25%, while additionally dropping -70.64% during the last 12 months. Ocwen Financial Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $2.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.52% increase from the current trading price.

Ocwen Financial Corporation [NYSE:OCN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Ocwen Financial Corporation [OCN], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.53.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ocwen Financial Corporation [OCN] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Ocwen Financial Corporation [OCN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ocwen Financial Corporation [OCN] sitting at 29.70% and its Gross Margin at 67.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -12.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Ocwen Financial Corporation [OCN] has 175.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 93.73M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.40 to 2.23. At its current price, it has moved down by -78.45% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 19.95% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.46, which indicates that it is 30.36% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.63. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ocwen Financial Corporation [OCN] a Reliable Buy?

Ocwen Financial Corporation [OCN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.