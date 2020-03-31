Old Republic International Corporation [NYSE: ORI] opened at $14.80 and closed at $15.02 a share within trading session on 03/30/20. That means that the stock gained by 2.53% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $15.40.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Old Republic International Corporation [NYSE: ORI] had 3.22 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.05M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 8.73%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 9.15%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 11.88 during that period and ORI managed to take a rebound to 24.10 in the last 52 weeks.

Old Republic International Corporation [NYSE:ORI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Old Republic International Corporation [ORI], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ORI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $15.40, with the high estimate being $26.00, the low estimate being $26.00 and the median estimate amounting to $26.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.02.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Old Republic International Corporation [ORI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] sitting at 11.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.00. These measurements indicate that Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.80, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.13. Its Return on Equity is 18.10%, and its Return on Assets is 5.10%. These metrics all suggest that Old Republic International Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 16.23. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 13.97, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 4.55. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 16.23, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 13.97.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.57. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.75. Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.13, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.20 and P/E Ratio of 4.39. These metrics all suggest that Old Republic International Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] has 299.34M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.61B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.88 to 24.10. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.10% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.63% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.01, which indicates that it is 8.73% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.28. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Old Republic International Corporation [ORI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.