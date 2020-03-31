Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] took an downward turn with a change of -1.89%, trading at the price of $8.83 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 3.54 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Paramount Group Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.21M shares for that time period. PGRE monthly volatility recorded 8.79%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 10.54%. PS value for PGRE stocks is 2.55 with PB recorded at 0.53.

Paramount Group Inc. [NYSE:PGRE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PGRE an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $8.83, with the high estimate being $21.00, the low estimate being $9.50 and the median estimate amounting to $15.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] sitting at 15.80% and its Gross Margin at 64.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now -4.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.26, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.49. Its Return on Equity is -0.90%, and its Return on Assets is -0.40%. These metrics suggest that this Paramount Group Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 100.93. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 50.23, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.79. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 100.93, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 50.23.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 21.51 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 9.30. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.40, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.51. Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.84, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.21.

Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] has 222.44M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.96B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.42 to 15.11. At its current price, it has moved down by -41.56% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 37.54% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.18, which indicates that it is 10.54% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.57. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.