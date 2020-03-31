Penn National Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ: PENN] shares went higher by 7.46% from its previous closing of 11.66, now trading at the price of $12.53, also adding 0.87 points. Is PENN stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 5.37 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of PENN shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 109.17M float and a 18.98% run over in the last seven days. PENN share price has been hovering between 39.18 and 3.75 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Penn National Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ:PENN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PENN an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $12.53, with the high estimate being $51.00, the low estimate being $12.00 and the median estimate amounting to $37.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.66.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Fundamental Analysis of Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] sitting at 10.80% and its Gross Margin at 45.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 73.64.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.83 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.34. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.34. Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.60, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.57 and P/E Ratio of 35.12. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] has 131.66M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.54B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.75 to 39.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -68.02% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 234.13% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.11, which indicates that it is 22.41% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.66. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] a Reliable Buy?

Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.