Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $1.90 after PHIO shares went down by -14.03% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [NASDAQ:PHIO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 9/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give PHIO an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.93, with the high estimate being $55.00, the low estimate being $55.00 and the median estimate amounting to $55.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.21.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO]

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 6.44.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.29. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -121.90. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.10.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO] has 2.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.99M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.01 to 28.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -93.42% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -5.47% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.74, which indicates that it is 12.67% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.28. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO] a Reliable Buy?

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.