Pitney Bowes Inc.[PBI] stock saw a move by -6.95% on Monday, touching 1.5 million. Based on the recent volume, Pitney Bowes Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of PBI shares recorded 170.86M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI] stock could reach median target price of $4.50.

Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI] stock additionally went up by 19.25% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -34.80% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of PBI stock is set at -67.54% by far, with shares price recording returns by -43.40% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, PBI shares showcased -50.55% decrease. PBI saw 7.28 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 1.80 compared to high within the same period of time.

Pitney Bowes Inc. [NYSE:PBI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PBI an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.08, with the high estimate being $7.00, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $4.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.23.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI] is sitting at 3.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.50.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI] sitting at 4.10% and its Gross Margin at 40.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.58, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.24. Its Return on Equity is 172.80%, and its Return on Assets is 3.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates PBI financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,032.34. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 91.17, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 54.22. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1,012.71, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 89.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.02 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.21. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.72, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.12. Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.40, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.84 and P/E Ratio of 34.64. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI] has 170.86M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 381.02M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.80 to 7.28. At its current price, it has moved down by -71.50% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.28% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.07, which indicates that it is 17.15% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.86. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.