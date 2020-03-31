Planet Fitness Inc. [NYSE: PLNT] opened at $48.61 and closed at $48.60 a share within trading session on 03/30/20. That means that the stock gained by 2.58% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $49.85.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Planet Fitness Inc. [NYSE: PLNT] had 1.22 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.13M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 15.43%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 15.77%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 23.77 during that period and PLNT managed to take a rebound to 88.77 in the last 52 weeks.

Planet Fitness Inc. [NYSE:PLNT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $48.60.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT] is sitting at 4.46. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.46.

Fundamental Analysis of Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT] sitting at 33.80% and its Gross Margin at 52.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.10. These measurements indicate that Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT] has 89.79M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.36B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 23.77 to 88.77. At its current price, it has moved down by -43.84% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 109.74% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.05, which indicates that it is 15.43% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.66. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.