Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Industrial Goods sector company has a current value of $3.57 after PLUG shares went down by -0.28% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Industrial Goods stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ:PLUG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Plug Power Inc. [PLUG], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PLUG an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.58, with the high estimate being $7.00, the low estimate being $4.50 and the median estimate amounting to $6.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.58.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] is sitting at 4.71. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.67.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] sitting at -21.70% and its Gross Margin at 12.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -37.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 69.65.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -38.25. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.21. Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.12.

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] has 329.06M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.18B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.86 to 6.05. At its current price, it has moved down by -40.99% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 91.94% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.14, which indicates that it is 10.26% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.14. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] a Reliable Buy?

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.