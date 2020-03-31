Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RARX] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $47.99 after RARX shares went up by 1.37% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:RARX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RARX] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $47.34.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RARX] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RARX]

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.77.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -18.35. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 644.58. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RARX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.45.

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RARX] has 47.39M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.24B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.64 to 47.77. At its current price, it has moved up by 0.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 144.35% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.14, which indicates that it is 3.68% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.02. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RARX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RARX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.