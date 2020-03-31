Red Rock Resorts Inc. [NASDAQ: RRR] shares went lower by -4.30% from its previous closing of 9.31, now trading at the price of $8.91, also subtracting -0.4 points. Is RRR stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.18 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of RRR shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 67.65M float and a 23.47% run over in the last seven days. RRR share price has been hovering between 28.62 and 2.76 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. [NASDAQ:RRR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Red Rock Resorts Inc. [RRR], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.31.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Red Rock Resorts Inc. [RRR] is sitting at 4.11. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.11.

Fundamental Analysis of Red Rock Resorts Inc. [RRR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Red Rock Resorts Inc. [RRR] sitting at 8.90% and its Gross Margin at 48.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 74.08.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.20 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.19. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.17, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.65. Red Rock Resorts Inc. [RRR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.37, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.25.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. [RRR] has 129.22M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.20B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.76 to 28.62. At its current price, it has moved down by -68.87% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 222.81% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.43, which indicates that it is 17.84% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.01. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Red Rock Resorts Inc. [RRR] a Reliable Buy?

Red Rock Resorts Inc. [RRR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.