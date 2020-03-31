Rollins Inc. [ROL] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $35.84 after ROL shares went up by 4.61% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Rollins Inc. [NYSE:ROL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Rollins Inc. [ROL], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 3/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ROL an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $35.84, with the high estimate being $37.00, the low estimate being $34.00 and the median estimate amounting to $35.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $34.26.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Rollins Inc. [ROL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Rollins Inc. [ROL] sitting at 13.30% and its Gross Margin at 50.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 31.41, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 20.94. Its Return on Equity is 26.30%, and its Return on Assets is 12.50%. These metrics all suggest that Rollins Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Rollins Inc. [ROL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 60.47. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 37.68, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.28. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 50.83, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 31.68.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 29.27 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.73. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.79, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04. Rollins Inc. [ROL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 13.31, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 35.12 and P/E Ratio of 57.71. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Rollins Inc. [ROL] has 322.32M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 11.55B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 30.72 to 43.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -18.27% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 16.67% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.41, which indicates that it is 7.33% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.64. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Rollins Inc. [ROL] a Reliable Buy?

Rollins Inc. [ROL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.