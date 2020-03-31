Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $84.87 after ROST shares went up by 2.81% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Ross Stores Inc. [NASDAQ:ROST]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 4/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give ROST an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $84.87, with the high estimate being $125.00, the low estimate being $83.00 and the median estimate amounting to $105.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $82.55.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] sitting at 12.90% and its Gross Margin at 28.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.31.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.36 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.39.

Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] has 375.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 31.83B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 56.30 to 124.16. At its current price, it has moved down by -31.64% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 50.75% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.90, which indicates that it is 9.07% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.50. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ross Stores Inc. [ROST], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.