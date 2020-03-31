RTW Retailwinds Inc. [NYSE: RTW] shares went lower by -6.44% from its previous closing of 0.25, now trading at the price of $0.23, also subtracting -0.02 points. Is RTW stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 4.13 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of RTW shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 31.32M float and a 65.34% run over in the last seven days. RTW share price has been hovering between 2.69 and 0.14 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

RTW Retailwinds Inc. [NYSE:RTW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For RTW Retailwinds Inc. [RTW], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in Invalid Date. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.23, with the high estimate being $2.00, the low estimate being $2.00 and the median estimate amounting to $2.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.25.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for RTW Retailwinds Inc. [RTW] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of RTW Retailwinds Inc. [RTW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for RTW Retailwinds Inc. [RTW] sitting at -1.20% and its Gross Margin at 28.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 55.71.

RTW Retailwinds Inc. [RTW] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.09.

RTW Retailwinds Inc. [RTW] has 80.33M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 20.08M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.14 to 2.69. At its current price, it has moved down by -91.30% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 65.42% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.64, which indicates that it is 36.11% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.27. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is RTW Retailwinds Inc. [RTW] a Reliable Buy?

RTW Retailwinds Inc. [RTW] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.