Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] took an upward turn with a change of 0.09%, trading at the price of $11.21 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 4.21 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.90M shares for that time period. SBRA monthly volatility recorded 15.33%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 12.02%. PS value for SBRA stocks is 3.87 with PB recorded at 0.64.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [NASDAQ:SBRA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SBRA an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $11.21, with the high estimate being $25.00, the low estimate being $7.50 and the median estimate amounting to $16.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.20.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] sitting at 12.60% and its Gross Margin at 85.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.60. These measurements indicate that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.74.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.16 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.74. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.56. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.26, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.78 and P/E Ratio of 32.54. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] has 205.28M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.30B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.55 to 24.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -55.08% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 102.16% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.29, which indicates that it is 12.02% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.13. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.