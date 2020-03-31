ServiceNow Inc. [NYSE: NOW] gained by 0.91% on the last trading session, reaching $289.00 price per share at the time. ServiceNow Inc. represents 204.16M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 58.47B with the latest information.

The ServiceNow Inc. traded at the price of $289.00 with 1.17 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of NOW shares recorded 2.32M.

ServiceNow Inc. [NYSE:NOW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to ServiceNow Inc. [NOW], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $286.39.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] is sitting at 4.62. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.54.

Fundamental Analysis of ServiceNow Inc. [NOW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] sitting at 1.20% and its Gross Margin at 77.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 18.10. These measurements indicate that ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.67, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 25.17. Its Return on Equity is 41.70%, and its Return on Assets is 12.70%. These metrics all suggest that ServiceNow Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 53.14. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 34.70, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 18.78. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 50.67, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 33.09.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 148.63 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 17.72, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 25.14, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 45.05 and P/E Ratio of 91.15. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] has 204.16M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 58.47B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 213.99 to 362.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -20.37% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.05% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.29, which indicates that it is 7.18% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.51. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ServiceNow Inc. [NOW], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.