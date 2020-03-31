SITE Centers Corp. [NYSE: SITC] dipped by -7.00% on the last trading session, reaching $5.18 price per share at the time. SITE Centers Corp. represents 213.32M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 1.10B with the latest information.

The SITE Centers Corp. traded at the price of $5.18 with 2.79 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of SITC shares recorded 1.85M.

SITE Centers Corp. [NYSE:SITC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to SITE Centers Corp. [SITC], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SITC an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $5.18, with the high estimate being $16.00, the low estimate being $6.25 and the median estimate amounting to $13.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.57.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of SITE Centers Corp. [SITC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for SITE Centers Corp. [SITC] sitting at 27.70% and its Gross Margin at 72.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.90. These measurements indicate that SITE Centers Corp. [SITC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.51, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.58. Its Return on Equity is 3.90%, and its Return on Assets is 1.50%. These metrics suggest that this SITE Centers Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, SITE Centers Corp. [SITC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 95.43. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.83, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.12. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 114.19, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 48.83.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.28 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.99. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.09, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.40. SITE Centers Corp. [SITC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.64, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.78 and P/E Ratio of 15.61. These metrics all suggest that SITE Centers Corp. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

SITE Centers Corp. [SITC] has 213.32M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.10B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.60 to 15.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -67.32% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 43.89% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.30, which indicates that it is 17.51% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.72. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is SITE Centers Corp. [SITC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of SITE Centers Corp. [SITC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.