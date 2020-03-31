SmileDirectClub Inc. [NASDAQ: SDC] dipped by -1.32% on the last trading session, reaching $4.88 price per share at the time. SmileDirectClub Inc. represents 338.89M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 1.67B with the latest information.

The SmileDirectClub Inc. traded at the price of $4.88 with 2.49 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of SDC shares recorded 10.78M.

SmileDirectClub Inc. [NASDAQ:SDC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.88, with the high estimate being $18.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $12.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.94.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC] is sitting at 4.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.80.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC] sitting at -69.30% and its Gross Margin at 76.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -15.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.55.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.99. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.61. SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.71.

SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC] has 338.89M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.67B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.70 to 21.10. At its current price, it has moved down by -76.90% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 31.76% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.34. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of SmileDirectClub Inc. [SDC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.