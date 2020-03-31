Summit Hotel Properties Inc. [INN] took an downward turn with a change of -3.45%, trading at the price of $3.92 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.29 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Summit Hotel Properties Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.27M shares for that time period. INN monthly volatility recorded 18.31%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 21.80%. PS value for INN stocks is 0.80 with PB recorded at 0.36.

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. [NYSE:INN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Summit Hotel Properties Inc. [INN] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give INN an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.91, with the high estimate being $12.00, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $9.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.06.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Summit Hotel Properties Inc. [INN] is sitting at 4.20. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Summit Hotel Properties Inc. [INN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Summit Hotel Properties Inc. [INN] sitting at 13.50% and its Gross Margin at 44.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.30. These measurements indicate that Summit Hotel Properties Inc. [INN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.97.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.39 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.80. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.54. Summit Hotel Properties Inc. [INN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.11, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.64 and P/E Ratio of 6.03. These metrics all suggest that Summit Hotel Properties Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. [INN] has 108.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 440.10M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.32 to 12.63. At its current price, it has moved down by -68.96% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 68.97% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.84, which indicates that it is 21.80% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.88. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Summit Hotel Properties Inc. [INN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc. [INN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.