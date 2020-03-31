Summit Materials Inc. [NYSE: SUM] stock went up by 15.61% or 1.95 points up from its previous closing price of 12.49. The stock reached $14.44 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, SUM share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 47.29% in the period of the last 7 days.

SUM had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $12.64, at one point touching $10.995. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -42.74%. The 52-week high currently stands at 25.22 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -21.30% after the recent low of 7.51.

Summit Materials Inc. [NYSE:SUM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Summit Materials Inc. [SUM] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SUM an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $14.47, with the high estimate being $31.00, the low estimate being $16.00 and the median estimate amounting to $21.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.49.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Summit Materials Inc. [SUM] is sitting at 4.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.45.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Summit Materials Inc. [SUM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Summit Materials Inc. [SUM] sitting at 9.00% and its Gross Margin at 31.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.25, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.82. Its Return on Equity is 4.40%, and its Return on Assets is 1.50%. These metrics suggest that this Summit Materials Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Summit Materials Inc. [SUM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 136.56. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 57.73, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.92. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 134.29, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 56.77.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.34 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.54. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.96, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.45. Summit Materials Inc. [SUM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.89, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.97 and P/E Ratio of 28.65. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Summit Materials Inc. [SUM] has 126.61M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.58B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.51 to 25.22. At its current price, it has moved down by -42.74% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 92.28% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.18, which indicates that it is 18.14% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.76. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Summit Materials Inc. [SUM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Summit Materials Inc. [SUM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.