Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [NYSE: SHO] opened at $8.74 and closed at $8.83 a share within trading session on 03/30/20. That means that the stock dropped by -1.81% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $8.67.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [NYSE: SHO] had 3.0 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 4.07M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 11.85%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 12.19%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 5.75 during that period and SHO managed to take a rebound to 15.03 in the last 52 weeks.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [NYSE:SHO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SHO an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $8.67, with the high estimate being $15.00, the low estimate being $8.00 and the median estimate amounting to $11.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.83.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] sitting at 12.30% and its Gross Margin at 63.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.44.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.88 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.12. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.81. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.31, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.80 and P/E Ratio of 16.02. These metrics all suggest that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] has 230.68M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.00B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.75 to 15.03. At its current price, it has moved down by -42.32% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 50.78% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.22, which indicates that it is 11.85% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.36. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.