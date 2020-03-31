Tailored Brands Inc. [TLRD] took an upward turn with a change of 19.35%, trading at the price of $1.85 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.58 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Tailored Brands Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.62M shares for that time period. TLRD monthly volatility recorded 20.47%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 21.13%. PS value for TLRD stocks is 0.03.

Tailored Brands Inc. [NYSE:TLRD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Tailored Brands Inc. [TLRD], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give TLRD an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.85, with the high estimate being $2.00, the low estimate being $1.00 and the median estimate amounting to $1.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.55.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Tailored Brands Inc. [TLRD] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 06/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Tailored Brands Inc. [TLRD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tailored Brands Inc. [TLRD] sitting at 4.60% and its Gross Margin at 40.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 83.34.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.26 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.76. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.73. Tailored Brands Inc. [TLRD] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.99.

Tailored Brands Inc. [TLRD] has 49.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 77.19M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.06 to 8.43. At its current price, it has moved down by -78.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 74.53% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.26, which indicates that it is 21.13% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.41. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tailored Brands Inc. [TLRD] a Reliable Buy?

Tailored Brands Inc. [TLRD] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.