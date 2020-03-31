Target Corporation [TGT] took an upward turn with a change of 1.34%, trading at the price of $96.01 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 4.45 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Target Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 6.10M shares for that time period. TGT monthly volatility recorded 6.97%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 5.81%. PS value for TGT stocks is 0.62 with PB recorded at 4.11.

Target Corporation [NYSE:TGT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Target Corporation [TGT], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give TGT an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $96.01, with the high estimate being $150.00, the low estimate being $105.00 and the median estimate amounting to $122.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $94.74.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Target Corporation [TGT] is sitting at 4.26. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.30.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/20/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Target Corporation [TGT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Target Corporation [TGT] sitting at 6.00% and its Gross Margin at 29.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.67.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.51 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.58. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.79. Target Corporation [TGT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.72, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.02 and P/E Ratio of 15.09. These metrics all suggest that Target Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Target Corporation [TGT] has 507.99M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 48.77B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 70.03 to 130.24. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.28% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 37.10% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.62, which indicates that it is 5.81% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.54. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Target Corporation [TGT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Target Corporation [TGT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.