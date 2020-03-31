Taubman Centers Inc. [NYSE: TCO] dipped by -5.33% on the last trading session, reaching $43.12 price per share at the time. Taubman Centers Inc. represents 63.38M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 2.89B with the latest information.

The Taubman Centers Inc. traded at the price of $43.12 with 1.48 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of TCO shares recorded 3.31M.

Taubman Centers Inc. [NYSE:TCO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Taubman Centers Inc. [TCO], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TCO an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $43.11, with the high estimate being $53.00, the low estimate being $36.00 and the median estimate amounting to $52.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $45.55.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Taubman Centers Inc. [TCO] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Taubman Centers Inc. [TCO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Taubman Centers Inc. [TCO] sitting at -8.90% and its Gross Margin at 62.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 30.80. These measurements indicate that Taubman Centers Inc. [TCO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 87.50.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 132.23 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 18.63. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 14.05. Taubman Centers Inc. [TCO] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.32.

Taubman Centers Inc. [TCO] has 63.38M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.89B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.24 to 54.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -20.88% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 64.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.27, which indicates that it is 5.97% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.05. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Taubman Centers Inc. [TCO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Taubman Centers Inc. [TCO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.