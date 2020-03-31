The Clorox Company [NYSE: CLX] dipped by -0.61% on the last trading session, reaching $173.42 price per share at the time. The Clorox Company represents 125.04M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 21.82B with the latest information.

The The Clorox Company traded at the price of $173.42 with 1.11 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of CLX shares recorded 2.14M.

The Clorox Company [NYSE:CLX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to The Clorox Company [CLX], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CLX an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $173.33, with the high estimate being $215.00, the low estimate being $139.00 and the median estimate amounting to $162.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $174.48.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Clorox Company [CLX] is sitting at 2.82. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.27.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Clorox Company [CLX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Clorox Company [CLX] sitting at 16.70% and its Gross Margin at 44.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.30. These measurements indicate that The Clorox Company [CLX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 34.32, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 28.01. Its Return on Equity is 133.50%, and its Return on Assets is 15.40%. These metrics all suggest that The Clorox Company is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Clorox Company [CLX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 479.96. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 82.76, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 52.44. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 409.12, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 70.54.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.47 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.08. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.67, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. The Clorox Company [CLX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 34.43, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.03 and P/E Ratio of 27.21. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

The Clorox Company [CLX] has 125.04M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 21.82B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 144.12 to 214.26. At its current price, it has moved down by -19.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.19, which indicates that it is 5.12% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.34. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Clorox Company [CLX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Clorox Company [CLX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.