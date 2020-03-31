The Kroger Co. [NYSE: KR] opened at $30.00 and closed at $29.13 a share within trading session on 03/30/20. That means that the stock gained by 1.79% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $29.65.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, The Kroger Co. [NYSE: KR] had 12.81 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 9.57M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 6.39%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 7.78%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 20.70 during that period and KR managed to take a rebound to 36.84 in the last 52 weeks.

The Kroger Co. [NYSE:KR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For The Kroger Co. [KR], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give KR an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $29.65, with the high estimate being $39.00, the low estimate being $28.00 and the median estimate amounting to $33.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $29.13.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Kroger Co. [KR] is sitting at 3.75. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 06/18/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Kroger Co. [KR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Kroger Co. [KR] sitting at 2.20% and its Gross Margin at 21.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.89.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.25 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.40. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.35. The Kroger Co. [KR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.47, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.08 and P/E Ratio of 14.44. These metrics all suggest that The Kroger Co. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

The Kroger Co. [KR] has 797.01M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 23.63B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.70 to 36.84. At its current price, it has moved down by -19.52% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 43.24% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.44, which indicates that it is 6.39% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.83. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Kroger Co. [KR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Kroger Co. [KR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.