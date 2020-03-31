The share price of The Meet Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MEET] inclined by $5.70, presently trading at $5.89. The company’s shares saw 92.95% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 3.05 recorded on 03/30/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as MEET jumped by 5.36% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 5.98 compared to +0.34 of all time high it touched on 03/31/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 11.76%, while additionally gaining 13.32% during the last 12 months. The Meet Group Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $6.63. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 0.74% increase from the current trading price.

The Meet Group Inc. [NASDAQ:MEET]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to The Meet Group Inc. [MEET], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.70.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Meet Group Inc. [MEET] is sitting at 3.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.60.

Fundamental Analysis of The Meet Group Inc. [MEET]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Meet Group Inc. [MEET] sitting at 8.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.05.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.05 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.01. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.07. The Meet Group Inc. [MEET] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.80, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.25 and P/E Ratio of 39.53. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

The Meet Group Inc. [MEET] has 73.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 416.10M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.05 to 7.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.93% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 92.95% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.10, which indicates that it is 5.33% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.05. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Meet Group Inc. [MEET] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Meet Group Inc. [MEET], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.