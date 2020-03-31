The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] took an upward turn with a change of 1.60%, trading at the price of $47.55 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 12.32 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while The TJX Companies Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 7.88M shares for that time period. TJX monthly volatility recorded 9.04%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 8.66%. PS value for TJX stocks is 1.41 with PB recorded at 10.36.

The TJX Companies Inc. [NYSE:TJX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give TJX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $47.55, with the high estimate being $85.00, the low estimate being $41.00 and the median estimate amounting to $60.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $46.80.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] is sitting at 4.59. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.64.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/19/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] sitting at 10.40% and its Gross Margin at 33.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.48.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.33 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.42. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.56. The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.90, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.81 and P/E Ratio of 17.80. These metrics all suggest that The TJX Companies Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] has 1.23B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 58.63B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 32.72 to 64.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.79% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 45.32% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.78, which indicates that it is 8.66% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.88. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.