The Wendy’s Company [NASDAQ: WEN] shares went higher by 0.07% from its previous closing of 14.97, now trading at the price of $14.98, also adding 0.01 points. Is WEN stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.73 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of WEN shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 205.66M float and a 31.09% run over in the last seven days. WEN share price has been hovering between 24.04 and 6.82 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

The Wendy’s Company [NASDAQ:WEN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to The Wendy’s Company [WEN], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.97.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Wendy’s Company [WEN] is sitting at 3.91. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.82.

Fundamental Analysis of The Wendy’s Company [WEN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Wendy’s Company [WEN] sitting at 14.90% and its Gross Margin at 62.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

The Wendy’s Company [WEN] has 221.13M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.31B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.82 to 24.04. At its current price, it has moved down by -37.68% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 119.65% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.06, which indicates that it is 13.82% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.94. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Wendy’s Company [WEN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Wendy’s Company [WEN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.