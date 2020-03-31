The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company has a current value of $13.85 after WMB shares went up by 0.22% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Basic Materials stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

The Williams Companies Inc. [NYSE:WMB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give WMB an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $13.86, with the high estimate being $29.00, the low estimate being $14.00 and the median estimate amounting to $22.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.82.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] is sitting at 4.47. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.21.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] sitting at 21.20% and its Gross Margin at 74.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.50 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.42. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.76. The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.16, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.80 and P/E Ratio of 19.86. These metrics all suggest that The Williams Companies Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] has 1.24B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 17.17B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.41 to 29.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -53.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 64.68% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.58, which indicates that it is 12.76% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.63. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.