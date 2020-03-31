The share price of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: THMO] inclined by $3.13, presently trading at $3.73. The company’s shares saw 128.65% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 1.63 recorded on 03/30/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as THMO jumped by 35.50% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 4.74 compared to -1.26 of all time high it touched on 03/31/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -21.36%, while additionally gaining 7.60% during the last 12 months. ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $7.50. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 3.77% increase from the current trading price.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:THMO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give THMO an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.74, with the high estimate being $7.50, the low estimate being $7.50 and the median estimate amounting to $7.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.13.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/19/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO] sitting at -42.30% and its Gross Margin at 43.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -72.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -5.00. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.97. ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 32.41.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO] has 4.21M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 13.18M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.63 to 7.80. At its current price, it has moved down by -52.22% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 128.65% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.38, which indicates that it is 62.11% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.94. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO] a Reliable Buy?

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.