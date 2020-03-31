The share price of Toll Brothers Inc. [NYSE: TOL] inclined by $20.31, presently trading at $19.59. The company’s shares saw 47.52% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 13.28 recorded on 03/30/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as TOL jumped by 47.17% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 22.96 compared to +0.46 of all time high it touched on 03/26/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -45.15%, while additionally dropping -43.90% during the last 12 months. Toll Brothers Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $37.40. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 17.81% increase from the current trading price.

Toll Brothers Inc. [NYSE:TOL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 1/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $20.31.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL] is sitting at 2.82. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.91.

Fundamental Analysis of Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL] sitting at 8.40% and its Gross Margin at 19.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL] has 129.42M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.63B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.28 to 49.31. At its current price, it has moved down by -60.27% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 47.52% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.34, which indicates that it is 15.16% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.72. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.