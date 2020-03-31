ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [NASDAQ: TBLT] dipped by -12.50% on the last trading session, reaching $0.16 price per share at the time. ToughBuilt Industries Inc. represents 170.67M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 30.72M with the latest information.

The ToughBuilt Industries Inc. traded at the price of $0.16 with 17.46 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of TBLT shares recorded 16.78M.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [NASDAQ:TBLT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TBLT an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.15, with the high estimate being $0.50, the low estimate being $0.50 and the median estimate amounting to $0.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.18.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 06/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] sitting at -47.40% and its Gross Margin at 25.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -21.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.74.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.66. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.48, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.18.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] has 170.67M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 30.72M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.09 to 1.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -90.71% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 73.84% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.41. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.