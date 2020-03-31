Trevi Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: TRVI] stock went up by 122.80% or 2.1 points up from its previous closing price of 1.71. The stock reached $3.81 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, TRVI share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -27.54% in the period of the last 7 days.

TRVI had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $2.95, at one point touching $1.33. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -64.13%. The 52-week high currently stands at 10.62 distance from the present share price, after the recent low of 1.33.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:TRVI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Trevi Therapeutics Inc. [TRVI], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 9/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give TRVI an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.76, with the high estimate being $18.00, the low estimate being $8.00 and the median estimate amounting to $14.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.71.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Trevi Therapeutics Inc. [TRVI] is sitting at 4.75. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.75.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 06/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. [TRVI]

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.59.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.46. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. [TRVI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.23.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. [TRVI] has 20.43M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 34.94M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.33 to 10.62. At its current price, it has moved down by -64.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 186.46% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.20. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Trevi Therapeutics Inc. [TRVI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. [TRVI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.