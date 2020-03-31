The share price of UDR Inc. [NYSE: UDR] inclined by $37.94, presently trading at $37.72. The company’s shares saw 29.18% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 29.20 recorded on 03/30/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as UDR jumped by 25.57% during the last week. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -16.14%, while additionally dropping -17.03% during the last 12 months. UDR Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $48.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 10.28% increase from the current trading price.

UDR Inc. [NYSE:UDR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For UDR Inc. [UDR] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 3/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give UDR an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $37.72, with the high estimate being $54.00, the low estimate being $35.00 and the median estimate amounting to $49.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $37.94.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/27/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of UDR Inc. [UDR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for UDR Inc. [UDR] sitting at 19.20% and its Gross Margin at 68.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.70. These measurements indicate that UDR Inc. [UDR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.60, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.54. Its Return on Equity is 5.90%, and its Return on Assets is 2.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates UDR financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, UDR Inc. [UDR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 146.08. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 59.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.91. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 148.12, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 59.36.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 25.62 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.43. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.33, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.25. UDR Inc. [UDR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.15, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.00 and P/E Ratio of 60.16. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

UDR Inc. [UDR] has 293.19M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 11.06B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.20 to 51.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.40% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.18% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.70, which indicates that it is 10.81% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.59. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is UDR Inc. [UDR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of UDR Inc. [UDR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.