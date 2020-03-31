Under Armour Inc. [UA] saw a change by 1.08% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $8.41. The company is holding 379.54M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 23.86% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -65.74% from high for the same period of time.

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Under Armour Inc. [UA] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give UA an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $8.41, with the high estimate being $25.00, the low estimate being $7.00 and the median estimate amounting to $16.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.32.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Under Armour Inc. [UA]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.89, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.05.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Under Armour Inc. [UA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 60.43. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 37.67, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.82. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 54.57, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 34.02.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.39 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.48. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.48, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.13. Under Armour Inc. [UA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.54, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.28 and P/E Ratio of 41.57. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.79 to 24.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -65.74% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.77. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Under Armour Inc. [UA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Under Armour Inc. [UA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.