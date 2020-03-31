Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $140.20 after UNP shares went up by 0.83% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Union Pacific Corporation [NYSE:UNP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give UNP an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $140.20, with the high estimate being $216.00, the low estimate being $125.00 and the median estimate amounting to $196.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $139.05.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] sitting at 39.40% and its Gross Margin at 79.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 27.30. These measurements indicate that Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 19.45, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 13.95. Its Return on Equity is 32.90%, and its Return on Assets is 9.60%. These metrics all suggest that Union Pacific Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 149.12. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 59.86, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.46. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 140.19, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 56.27.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.21 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.34. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.05, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.18. Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.90, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.83 and P/E Ratio of 16.72. These metrics all suggest that Union Pacific Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] has 707.34M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 99.17B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 105.08 to 188.96. At its current price, it has moved down by -25.80% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 33.42% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.09, which indicates that it is 7.96% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.79. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Union Pacific Corporation [UNP], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.