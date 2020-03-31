United Rentals Inc.[URI] stock saw a move by 7.22% on Monday, touching 1.56 million. Based on the recent volume, United Rentals Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of URI shares recorded 81.50M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that United Rentals Inc. [URI] stock could reach median target price of $154.00.

United Rentals Inc. [URI] stock additionally went up by 34.24% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -28.17% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of URI stock is set at -16.71% by far, with shares price recording returns by -43.54% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, URI shares showcased -23.74% decrease. URI saw 170.04 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 58.85 compared to high within the same period of time.

United Rentals Inc. [NYSE:URI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to United Rentals Inc. [URI], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give URI an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $102.00, with the high estimate being $226.00, the low estimate being $115.00 and the median estimate amounting to $154.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $95.16.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for United Rentals Inc. [URI] is sitting at 4.13. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of United Rentals Inc. [URI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for United Rentals Inc. [URI] sitting at 23.00% and its Gross Margin at 39.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.60. These measurements indicate that United Rentals Inc. [URI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.95, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.09. Its Return on Equity is 32.80%, and its Return on Assets is 6.20%. These metrics all suggest that United Rentals Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, United Rentals Inc. [URI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 316.95. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 76.02, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 61.94. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 286.27, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 68.66.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.34 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.72. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.95, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.48. United Rentals Inc. [URI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.24, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.29 and P/E Ratio of 6.71. These metrics all suggest that United Rentals Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

United Rentals Inc. [URI] has 81.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.76B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 58.85 to 170.04. At its current price, it has moved down by -39.99% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 73.38% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.41, which indicates that it is 13.86% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.54. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is United Rentals Inc. [URI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of United Rentals Inc. [URI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.