United Technologies Corporation [UTX] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Industrial Goods sector company has a current value of $98.49 after UTX shares went up by 1.38% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Industrial Goods stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

United Technologies Corporation [NYSE:UTX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to United Technologies Corporation [UTX], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give UTX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $98.49, with the high estimate being $195.00, the low estimate being $110.00 and the median estimate amounting to $165.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $97.15.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of United Technologies Corporation [UTX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for United Technologies Corporation [UTX] sitting at 11.60% and its Gross Margin at 26.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.08, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.86. Its Return on Equity is 13.60%, and its Return on Assets is 4.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates UTX financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, United Technologies Corporation [UTX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 110.92. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.59, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.16. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 95.59, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 45.32.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.76 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.66, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. United Technologies Corporation [UTX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.10, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.56 and P/E Ratio of 15.37. These metrics all suggest that United Technologies Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

United Technologies Corporation [UTX] has 932.94M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 91.89B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 69.02 to 158.44. At its current price, it has moved down by -37.84% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 42.70% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.34, which indicates that it is 8.87% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.80. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is United Technologies Corporation [UTX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of United Technologies Corporation [UTX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.