The share price of Univar Solutions Inc. [NYSE: UNVR] inclined by $10.50, presently trading at $10.98. The company’s shares saw 71.56% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 6.40 recorded on 03/30/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as UNVR jumped by 24.77% during the last week. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -35.37%, while additionally dropping -50.45% during the last 12 months. Univar Solutions Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $20.90. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 9.92% increase from the current trading price.

Univar Solutions Inc. [NYSE:UNVR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give UNVR an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $10.98, with the high estimate being $26.00, the low estimate being $10.00 and the median estimate amounting to $14.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.50.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR] sitting at 2.20% and its Gross Margin at 23.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.29.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.18 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.44. Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.36, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.93.

Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR] has 186.25M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.05B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.40 to 24.77. At its current price, it has moved down by -55.67% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 71.56% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.85, which indicates that it is 12.89% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.63. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.